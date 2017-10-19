By EUOBSERVER

Catalonia's leader, Carles Puigdemont, has been given until Thursday 10am to confirm whether he unilaterally declared independence or not following the referendum on 1 October. The Spanish government may choose to invoke Article 155 of the Constitution and take direct control of the region if independence is announced, while El Pais newspaper reports that Madrid would not take such an unprecedented step if Catalan calls early elections instead.