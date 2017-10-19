Thursday

19th Oct 2017

Ticker

Catalan leader sends independence ultimatum

By

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Thursday that he would declare independence if the Spanish government suspends Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy had given Puigdemont until 10am to "come back to legality" by annulling the declaration that he suspended last week. If Madrid "persists in preventing dialogue," Puigdemont wrote to Rajoy, the Catalan parliament will, "if it considers it opportune, adopt a formal declaration of independence".

Focus

Health MEPs want to phase out glyphosate by 2020

A committee resolution said the proposal to renew the glyphosate permit for a decade "fails to ensure a high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment".

Macron puts trade policy on summit table

France's president wants a "political discussion" on EU trade policies at Thursday's summit, amid domestic concerns over Canada and South America deals. But his colleagues are likely to avoid a lengthy debate.

EU gives thumbs up to US data pact

Commission gives 'thumbs-up' to controversial Privacy Shield deal with US on data sharing after a year's operation - but notes room for improvement.

News in Brief

  1. Spanish government to decide Saturday on Catalonia measures
  2. EU court confirms freezing of Yanukovych funds
  3. UK PM appeals to EU citizens
  4. Catalan leader sends independence ultimatum
  5. Madrid eyes early elections as solution to Catalan crisis
  6. Merkel starts coalition talks to form government by December
  7. Iceland confirms long-standing EU opposition, poll shows
  8. EU summit moved to previous building after fumes scare

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EENorth Korea Leaves Europe No Choice, Says Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser
  2. Mission of China to the EUZhang Ming Appointed New Ambassador of the Mission of China to the EU
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  4. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  5. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Healthcare, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  6. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  7. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  8. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  9. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  10. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  12. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year

Latest News

  1. Health MEPs want to phase out glyphosate by 2020
  2. Tusk: EU migrant quotas have 'no future'
  3. Spain still wants to host EU agency in Catalan capital
  4. Macron puts trade policy on summit table
  5. EU gives thumbs up to US data pact
  6. EU seeks to decrypt messages in new anti-terror plan
  7. EU agencies defend research ahead of glyphosate vote
  8. Spain points at elections as exit to Catalan crisis