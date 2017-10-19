Thursday

MEPs and states agree on CO2 exemption for flights

Late Wednesday night, negotiators from the European Parliament and national governments agreed with a European Commission proposal to continue exempting flights going in and out of the EU from the EU's emissions trading system, while talks are ongoing internationally. "We fully support ongoing [International Civil Aviation Organisation] negotiations for the development of comprehensive and unified international rules [on curbing CO2 emissions from flights]," said Estonian environment minister Siim Kiisler.

Health MEPs want to phase out glyphosate by 2020

A committee resolution said the proposal to renew the glyphosate permit for a decade "fails to ensure a high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment".

Macron puts trade policy on summit table

France's president wants a "political discussion" on EU trade policies at Thursday's summit, amid domestic concerns over Canada and South America deals. But his colleagues are likely to avoid a lengthy debate.

