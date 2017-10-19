Ticker
MEPs and states agree on CO2 exemption for flights
By EUOBSERVER
Late Wednesday night, negotiators from the European Parliament and national governments agreed with a European Commission proposal to continue exempting flights going in and out of the EU from the EU's emissions trading system, while talks are ongoing internationally. "We fully support ongoing [International Civil Aviation Organisation] negotiations for the development of comprehensive and unified international rules [on curbing CO2 emissions from flights]," said Estonian environment minister Siim Kiisler.