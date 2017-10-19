Thursday

19th Oct 2017

May 'urgently' wants to see a deal on citizens' rights

British prime minister Theresa May said Thursday that she wants "to see an urgency in reaching an agreement on citizens' rights". Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the European Council summit, May said leaders will be looking at the "concrete progress" in Brexit talks, and "at setting out ambitious plans for the weeks ahead". May is expected to ask fellow leaders to accelerate talks, and describe her political situation.

Health MEPs want to phase out glyphosate by 2020

A committee resolution said the proposal to renew the glyphosate permit for a decade "fails to ensure a high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment".

Macron puts trade policy on summit table

France's president wants a "political discussion" on EU trade policies at Thursday's summit, amid domestic concerns over Canada and South America deals. But his colleagues are likely to avoid a lengthy debate.

  1. Dutch PM: Catalan crisis is not a European issue
  3. MEPs and states agree on CO2 exemption for flights
  4. Spanish government to decide Saturday on Catalonia measures
  5. EU court confirms freezing of Yanukovych funds
  6. UK PM appeals to EU citizens
  7. Catalan leader sends independence ultimatum
  8. Madrid eyes early elections as solution to Catalan crisis

  1. EU2017EENorth Korea Leaves Europe No Choice, Says Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser
  2. Mission of China to the EUZhang Ming Appointed New Ambassador of the Mission of China to the EU
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  4. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  5. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Healthcare, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  6. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  7. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  8. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  9. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  10. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  12. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year