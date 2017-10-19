Ticker
May 'urgently' wants to see a deal on citizens' rights
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May said Thursday that she wants "to see an urgency in reaching an agreement on citizens' rights". Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the European Council summit, May said leaders will be looking at the "concrete progress" in Brexit talks, and "at setting out ambitious plans for the weeks ahead". May is expected to ask fellow leaders to accelerate talks, and describe her political situation.