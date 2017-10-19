Ticker
Belgian PM: No crisis with Spain over Catalan remarks
By EUOBSERVER
Belgian prime minister Charles Michel downplayed media reports claiming Belgium and Spain were in a diplomatic row over Michel's comments about the Catalan crisis. He said his statements were common sense. "I have called for political dialogue," said Michel. According to Belgian media, Spanish civil servants complained about the statements. But Michel noted Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy has not complained. "He has my phone number," said Michel.