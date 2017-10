By EUOBSERVER

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat said on Thursday that Malta "will not leave any stone unturned" to solve the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. "This is not only a murder, which is a heinous crime in itself, it is something that has definitely left a mark on our country," said Muscat, upon arriving at an EU summit in Brussels. Caruana Galizia was killed earlier this week.