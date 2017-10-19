Ticker
Commission to issue proposal on civil protection
By EUOBSERVER
EU humanitarian aid commissioner Christos Stylianides will "present a global proposal on civil protection in a month" to help countries hit by natural disasters because the "EU is not reactive enough", said EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at Thursday's summit. Referencing fires in Portugal and Spain, he noted that a "global reflection" is needed. The first plane to aid the fires that started on Sunday came from Italy on Wednesday.