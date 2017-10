By EUOBSERVER

Andrej Babis, the second-richest man in the Czech Republic and often compared to US president Donald Trump, looks likely to become the country's next leader following elections on Friday and Saturday, according to polls. In 2013, Babis's party, the Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO), won 18.65% of the vote. Babis became finance minister and deputy prime minister in Bohuslav Sobotka's government, but was fired in May 2017.