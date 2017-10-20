By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday that the Spanish state is "obliged to restore its legality" in Catalonia after the region's leader refusal to annul a declaration of independence. Article 155 of the constitution, which allows a suspension of Catalonia's autonomy, "will be agreed tomorrow," he told journalists in Brussels, adding that he has an agreement with the two main opposition parties, the Socialist Party and the centrist Ciudadanos.