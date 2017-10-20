Friday

20th Oct 2017

Rajoy to trigger Article 155 on Saturday in Catalan crisis

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said Friday that the Spanish state is "obliged to restore its legality" in Catalonia after the region's leader refusal to annul a declaration of independence. Article 155 of the constitution, which allows a suspension of Catalonia's autonomy, "will be agreed tomorrow," he told journalists in Brussels, adding that he has an agreement with the two main opposition parties, the Socialist Party and the centrist Ciudadanos.

The mysterious German behind Orban's Russian deals

Klaus Mangold, a German businessman with good connections in Russia, and who provided a jet for Commission vice-president Guenther Oettinger, played a crucial role in Hungary's controversial Paks nuclear deal with Russia, Direkt36's investigation has found.

Turkey funding cuts signal EU mood shift

EU leaders at their summit spent some three hours deliberating on relations with Turkey before asking the EU commission to come up with a plan on cutting and reorienting some €4.5 billion in pre-accession aid.

Posted workers top EU agenda This Week

The posted workers file will be on the table of ministers and MEPs this week, while budget, journalism, Schengen and party funding are also on the EP's plenary menu.

