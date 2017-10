By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of Maltese people rallied on Sunday, demanding justice following the murder on investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who died in a car bomb on Monday. Prime minister Joseph Muscat and opposition leader Adrian Delia did not attend, citing different reasons. Daphne Caruana Galizia was known for a blog where she accused top politicians of corruption. The government has offered a €1m reward for information about her murder.