By EUOBSERVER

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras should end the "containment policy" of confining asylum seekers to the Aegean islands, 19 human rights and humanitarian aid organisations said in an open letter released Monday. On Lesbos alone, over 5,400 people are trapped in overcrowded tents and containers. "People should not be forced to suffer another winter in unheated tents and without proper services," said Eva Cosse, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.