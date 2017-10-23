By EUOBSERVER

The European Young Conservatives (EYC), a group of youth wings of conservative European parties, kicked out the AK party of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan this weekend on human rights abuse grounds. According to Belgian newspaper De Standaard, this happened at the initiative of the Flemish-nationalist party N-VA, which had been lobbying for AK's eviction for over a year. EYC and the European Conservatives and Reformists group have overlapping members.