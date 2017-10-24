Ticker
Fiat-Chrysler 'obstructed justice' reports Le Monde
By EUOBSERVER
French newspaper Le Monde cited a letter from the country's anti-fraud authority on Monday, which said Italian-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has obstructed the French investigation into possible emissions fraud. Following the revelation of the emissions scandal by competitor Volkswagen in September 2015, allegations of cheating also were made against FCA, which has always claimed it has not broken any EU laws.