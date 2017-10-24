Ticker
Report: Catalan leader to address Spanish senate
By EUOBSERVER
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont plans to address the Spanish senate later this week to explain his position on Catalonia's independence, Spanish media reported on Monday. Spanish senators will discuss on Thursday measures proposed by the Spanish government under Article 155 of the constitution to take over the region's administration, with a vote on Friday. The Catalan parliament will meet on Thursday, when separatist parties want to formally declare independence.