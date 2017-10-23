By EUOBSERVER

The Slovak president, PM, and parliament speaker have pledged the "unambiguous continuation of [the] pro-European and pro-Atlantic orientation" of the country. Their joint statement, issued on Monday in Bratislava, comes after the neighbouring Czech Republic elected a eurosceptic populist at the weekend. The Slovak PM, Robert Pico, said his country was a "a pro-European island in the region". Slovakia's EU commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, called the statement the "right ... signal".