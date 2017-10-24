Ticker
Far-right enters German parliament officially
By EUOBSERVER
One month after Germany's federal election, the new Bundestag holds its first sitting on Tuesday to elect its new parliamentary president, Wolfgang Schauble. It is the first time in decades that a far-right party, AfD, is represented in the parliament. Its MPs will be given offices together with politicians from the new-elected liberal FDP in a building which was used to house the Nazi regime's interior ministry, Bild reported Sunday.