One month after Germany's federal election, the new Bundestag holds its first sitting on Tuesday to elect its new parliamentary president, Wolfgang Schauble. It is the first time in decades that a far-right party, AfD, is represented in the parliament. Its MPs will be given offices together with politicians from the new-elected liberal FDP in a building which was used to house the Nazi regime's interior ministry, Bild reported Sunday.

EU states overcome divisions on posted workers

After a 12-hour discussion, EU employment ministers struck a compromise to reform the rules on workers posted in another country. The principle of equal pay for equal work has been adopted but the transport sector will get special treatment.

How Romania became EU's workers' right 'guinea pig'

"We are paid as if we were a country of unqualified workers". Union leaders and labour rights experts reveal, in figures, the catastrophic consequences of the laws that have turned Romania into the country of the working poor.

Interpol needs EU help to stop abuse

The international police agency needs powerful actors to support its work and its reforms, and the EU can and should provide a positive influence.

