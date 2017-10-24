Tuesday

24th Oct 2017

Bettel wants more ministerial meetings on digital

Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel, who also represents his country in the Telecommunications Council, said that the forum of ministers for telecommunications and digital affairs should meet every three or four months, to show the importance of the digital single market (DSM) project. "We should see each other much more regularly than twice a year," said Bettel on Tuesday. The ministers are discussing how to achieve the DSM by end-2018.

EU overcomes divisions on posted workers

After a 12-hour discussion, EU employment ministers struck a compromise to reform the rules on workers posted in another country. The principle of equal pay for equal work has been adopted but the transport sector will get special treatment.

How Romania became EU workers' rights 'guinea pig'

"We are paid as if we were a country of unqualified workers". Union leaders and labour rights experts reveal, in figures, the catastrophic consequences of the laws that have turned Romania into the country of the working poor.

EU denies May 'begged for help'

The European Commission says leaked comments to German media are false and an effort to undermine the EU negotiating position on Brexit.

  1. Tusk: It's up to London to have a good Brexit deal
  3. Austria's Kurz to open coalition talks with far-right
  4. Estonia: Finalising digital market before 2019 'do-able'
  5. Don't let City of London 'drift away', Luxembourg warns
  6. Far-right enters German parliament officially
  7. Orban declares migrant-free zone in Eastern Europe
  8. Madrid set to use force to stop Catalonia independence

