By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament on Tuesday called for a phase-out of the use of the weedkiller glyphosate by the end of 2022. The non-binding text was supported by 355 MEPs in favour and 204 against, with 111 abstentions. The requested ban date is two years later than proposed by the parliament's food safety committee last week. The actual vote, on a 10-year licence renewal, is scheduled for Wednesday.