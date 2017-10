By EUOBSERVER

Wolfgang Schaeuble was elected Tuesday president of the Bundestag, the German parliament's lower house. Schaeuble, 75, a former leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was finance minister since 2009. He was elected by 501 votes in favour, with 173 against. Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel, also from the CDU, opened talks with the liberal FDP and the Greens last week to try to form a coalition.