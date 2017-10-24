Tuesday

24th Oct 2017

EU withdraws five-year old plan on simpler car registering

By

The European Commission announced on Tuesday it is withdrawing a legislative proposal from 2012, aimed at "simplifying the transfer of motor vehicles registered in another Member State within the Single Market". The plan was supposed to put an end to bureaucratic nuisances, but according to the commission there is "no foreseeable agreement". The Council of the EU, where member states meet, has never discussed the file.

Tying EU funds to politics could be double-edged

EU taxpayer money to countries challenging EU core values? The answer might seem obvious, but not to those on the receiving end of the EU subsidies, who argue that most of the money trickles back.

EU data chief: MEPs must accept transparency

Europe's top data protection chief says politicians have to accept transparency. His comments follows a case pitting journalists against the European Parliament, which refuses to disclose MEPs' expenses.

