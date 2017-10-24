Ticker
EU withdraws five-year old plan on simpler car registering
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission announced on Tuesday it is withdrawing a legislative proposal from 2012, aimed at "simplifying the transfer of motor vehicles registered in another Member State within the Single Market". The plan was supposed to put an end to bureaucratic nuisances, but according to the commission there is "no foreseeable agreement". The Council of the EU, where member states meet, has never discussed the file.