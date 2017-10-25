Wednesday

25th Oct 2017

Ticker

British MPs ask Facebook about Russia-linked Brexit activity

By

Members of the UK parliament have asked Facebook, Twitter and other internet companies for information about Russian efforts to use social media to influence the Brexit referendum. This would include "Any adverts and pages paid for, or set up by, Russia-linked accounts," wrote Damian Collins, a Conservative MP heading a parliamentary committee looking into "fake news," in a letter requesting information from the companies.

Turkey poised for first EU budget cut

"Turkey is going in a direction that is the very opposite of EU standards," Siegfried Muresan, the MEP spearheading the cuts, has said.

Opinion

Fighting for young people's social future

Young people in the gig economy in big cities need 'one-stop shops', as pioneered in Rotterdam, to help them access all their rights - but that requires funding.

Tying EU funds to politics could be double-edged

EU taxpayer money to countries challenging EU core values? The answer might seem obvious, but not to those on the receiving end of the EU subsidies, who argue that most of the money trickles back.

EU data chief: MEPs must accept transparency

Europe's top data protection chief says politicians have to accept transparency. His comments follows a case pitting journalists against the European Parliament, which refuses to disclose MEPs' expenses.

News in Brief

  1. Germany opens bribery probe into Russia gas pipeline
  2. Turkey to start trial of European rights activists
  3. British MPs ask Facebook about Russia-linked Brexit activity
  4. Ireland wants OECD to secure taxation of US tech giants
  5. Estonia may hire more people to hit digital agenda deadline
  6. Commission to propose EU 'social security number'
  7. Commission mulls 'permanent EU finance minister'
  8. EU proposal on tech firms taxation planned by April 2018

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEOver 100 European Organisations Address Digital Innovation in Healthcare
  2. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  3. Martens CentreI Say Europe, You Say...? Interview With EU Commission VP Jyrki Katainen
  4. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Jinping Proposes Stronger Global Security Governance at Interpol Assembly
  5. European Friends of ArmeniaEU Engagement Could Contribute to Lasting Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
  6. UNICEFViolence in Myanmar Driving 12,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Into Bangladesh Every Week
  7. European Jewish CongressBulgaria Applauded for Adopting the Working Definition of Antisemitism
  8. EU2017EENorth Korea Leaves Europe No Choice, Says Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser
  9. Mission of China to the EUZhang Ming Appointed New Ambassador of the Mission of China to the EU
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  12. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Healthcare, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!

Latest News

  1. EU Commission takes aim at national veto powers
  2. EU washes hands of Malta 'assassination' probe
  3. Turkey poised for first EU budget cut
  4. Fighting for young people's social future
  5. Tying EU funds to politics could be double-edged
  6. EU data chief: MEPs must accept transparency
  7. Digital health has potential but needs to be secure
  8. Ministers stress quality over speed in digital 2018 deadline