Ticker
Vestager to investigate UK tax loophole for multinationals
By EUOBSERVER
EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager will announce on Thursday that she is opening an in-depth investigation into a UK tax scheme that allows multinationals to reduce tax payments, according to the Guardian. The probe will target rules introduced in 2013 by the previous chancellor, George Osborne, allowing multinational companies based in the UK to lower their tax bills by shifting some taxable income to an offshore corporation.