Eight human rights activists, including German citizen Peter Steudtner and Swedish IT-expert Ali Gharavi, were released on Wednesday by a Turkish court, pending a verdict expected on 22 November in their ongoing trial on terrorism charges. Ten activists, including Idil Eser, Amnesty International's Turkey director, were arrested on 5 July, whilst Amnesty's Turkey chair, Taner Kilic, was arrested a month earlier. They are accused of "membership of a terrorist organisation".