Ticker
Italian government wins five votes on new electoral law
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's government won five senate votes on a disputed electoral bill, with a final sixth vote to be held Thursday. The new system would favour parties that form pre-election coalitions and is backed by the largest centre-left and centre-right parties, but it would not produce the intended clear-cut result at national elections due by next May, opinion polls predict. Five-Star opposes the reform and called it "an institutional coup d'etat".