26th Oct 2017

Italian government wins five votes on new electoral law

By

Italy's government won five senate votes on a disputed electoral bill, with a final sixth vote to be held Thursday. The new system would favour parties that form pre-election coalitions and is backed by the largest centre-left and centre-right parties, but it would not produce the intended clear-cut result at national elections due by next May, opinion polls predict. Five-Star opposes the reform and called it "an institutional coup d'etat".

Focus

China's 'new era' means balance with EU

Under Xi Jinping's second term as leader, China wants more equality with the US and the EU, while waiting for Europeans to show their global clout.

EU posted workers face hurdles

Negotiations among the EU institutions will start soon, but could be difficult on several issues - like the inclusion of the transport sector or the duration of a posting.

New privacy rules will create jobs, says EU data chief

Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor, says e-privacy reforms open up new job opportunities for small businesses in Europe and asks EU lawmakers to endorse the proposal in a vote on Thursday.

Opinion

Constitutional reform aligns Georgia with Europe

An overhaul of Georgia's 1995 constitution will see a strengthening of the parliament's powers - putting it on a path towards becoming a full member of the European family, says the chairman of the country's parliament.

News in Brief

  1. Study shows emissions benefit of electric cars
  2. EU cracks down on work-related cancers
  4. Turkish court releases activists on bail in terrorism case
  5. Vestager to investigate UK tax loophole for multinationals
  6. Catalan leader to skip Spanish senate invitation
  7. MEPs back new border control system
  8. EU states and parliament in budget standoff

