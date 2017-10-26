By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament on Wednesday (25 October) adopted rules to reduce cancer-causing agents in the workplace. The move aims to protect people working in sectors, such as the construction and textile industry, where they could be exposed to carcinogens. "We are talking here about substances such as crystalline silica, chromium or even hardwood dust," said the centre-left Swedish MEP Marita Ulvskog, who steered the file through parliament.