By EUOBSERVER

The Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament announced Thursday that they will collect signatures to establish an inquiry committee to investigate the decision-making behind the proposed licence renewal of glyphosate, a weedkiller used by agrichemical company Monsanto. The US company was accused of interfering with EU scientific studies. The group's co-chair, Ska Keller, explained it wants to clarify why studies, demonstrating that the weedkiller is dangerous, "have been ignored".