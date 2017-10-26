Thursday

26th Oct 2017

Ticker

Green MEPs call for Monsanto investigation

The Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament announced Thursday that they will collect signatures to establish an inquiry committee to investigate the decision-making behind the proposed licence renewal of glyphosate, a weedkiller used by agrichemical company Monsanto. The US company was accused of interfering with EU scientific studies. The group's co-chair, Ska Keller, explained it wants to clarify why studies, demonstrating that the weedkiller is dangerous, "have been ignored".

Focus

China's 'new era' means balance with EU

Under Xi Jinping's second term as leader, China wants more equality with the US and the EU, while waiting for Europeans to show their global clout.

EU posted workers face hurdles

Negotiations among the EU institutions will start soon, but could be difficult on several issues - like the inclusion of the transport sector or the duration of a posting.

New privacy rules will create jobs, says EU data chief

Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor, says e-privacy reforms open up new job opportunities for small businesses in Europe and asks EU lawmakers to endorse the proposal in a vote on Thursday.

Opinion

Constitutional reform aligns Georgia with Europe

An overhaul of Georgia's 1995 constitution will see a strengthening of the parliament's powers - putting it on a path towards becoming a full member of the European family, says the chairman of the country's parliament.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia's Unique E-Health: Thousands of Data Fields, One Personal Health Record
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches First Direct Train From Weihai to Duisburg, Germany
  3. Unesda Soft Drinks EuropeWhy We're Taking Sugary Drinks Out of EU Schools
  4. Martens CentreRegistrations for Economic Ideas Forum 2017 Now Open! November 7, Brussels
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersMedia Landscapes: Is a National Communication Agenda Possible?
  6. URBACTCities United by Love of Good Food
  7. EU2017EEOver 100 European Organisations Address Digital Innovation in Healthcare
  8. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  9. Martens CentreI Say Europe, You Say...? Interview With EU Commission VP Jyrki Katainen
  10. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Jinping Proposes Stronger Global Security Governance at Interpol Assembly
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaEU Engagement Could Contribute to Lasting Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
  12. UNICEFViolence in Myanmar Driving 12,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Into Bangladesh Every Week