By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament will hold a debate on the rule of law, and the fight against corruption and money laundering in Malta during its next plenary session in November. It will also send a delegation to the country to investigate the issue. The decisions, announced by MEPs Sven Giegold and Guy Verhofstadt on their Twitter accounts, follow the murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on 16 October.