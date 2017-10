By EUOBSERVER

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Thursday it will reduce its bond-buying programme, called quantitative easing (QE). It remains €60bn a month until the end of the year, and will drop to €30bn a month from January until the end of September 2018. It was launched in March 2015 to boost the EU economy, firstly with €60bn each month, €80bn from March 2016 to March 2017, and €60bn since then.