Ticker
Far-left MEPs to boycott Sakharov Prize ceremony
By EUOBSERVER
The far-left GUE/NGL group announced on Thursday they will boycott the ceremony for the Sakharov Prize awarded to the Venezuelan opposition by the European Parliament, saying the choice undermines "any chances for dialogue" or for "peace to prevail". The Venezuelan opposition and political prisoners received Europe's most prestigious human rights award as a sign of support for their "freedom struggle", EP president Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.