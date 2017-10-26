Thursday

26th Oct 2017

Ticker

Far-left MEPs to boycott Sakharov Prize ceremony

By

The far-left GUE/NGL group announced on Thursday they will boycott the ceremony for the Sakharov Prize awarded to the Venezuelan opposition by the European Parliament, saying the choice undermines "any chances for dialogue" or for "peace to prevail". The Venezuelan opposition and political prisoners received Europe's most prestigious human rights award as a sign of support for their "freedom struggle", EP president Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

Catalan leader spurns regional elections

Carles Puigdemont has rejected calls for elections in Catalonia, and put the blame for the continuing deadlock on the Spanish government's "irresponsibility".

ECB slows down eurozone support scheme

Starting in January, the European Central Bank will reduce its emergency bond-buying programme from €60 billion to €30 billion a month.

Focus

China's 'new era' means balance with EU

Under Xi Jinping's second term as leader, China wants more equality with the US and the EU, while waiting for Europeans to show their global clout.

EU unsure how to 'make most' of AI

Whoever controls AI, 'will become the ruler of the world', according to Russian president Vladimir Putin. EU leaders want to move quickly to harness the opportunities of the technology.

