By EUOBSERVER

Leading MEPs, in a letter sent to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and seen by the Guardian newspaper, are demanding that the EU bans the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia. The oil-rich nation has been waging a war in Yemen against the Houthi rebels, triggering a large-scale humanitarian crisis. France is among the leading supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia, with some €16.9 billion in export licenses.