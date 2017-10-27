Ticker
Italian Parliament approves new electoral law
By EUOBSERVER
The Italian senate approved a new electoral system Thursday that will allow the organisation of a general election next year. The voting system, which combines proportional representation and first-past-the-post system, has been designed to contain the rise of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and foster traditional parties. The law was approved by the lower house on Tuesday, with five confidence motions. It will enter into force after the president's approval.