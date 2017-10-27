Friday

27th Oct 2017

Ticker

Italian Parliament approves new electoral law

By

The Italian senate approved a new electoral system Thursday that will allow the organisation of a general election next year. The voting system, which combines proportional representation and first-past-the-post system, has been designed to contain the rise of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and foster traditional parties. The law was approved by the lower house on Tuesday, with five confidence motions. It will enter into force after the president's approval.

Feature

Sedentary pandemic threatens EU health

Children and young people spend too much time playing with smartphones and tablets, eating and drinking unhealthy foods and not moving much, said EU commissioner of health Vytenis Andriukaitis. So what is the EU doing about it?

Iceland set to re-elect scandal-hit prime minister

The Left Green Movement was leading in polls until very recently - but now surveys suggest the Independence Party, historically Iceland's largest party, will remain as the lead party in government following Saturday's elections.

Madrid and Barcelona on collision course

After last minute talks failed, the Catalan parliament could declare independence on Friday, while the Spanish senate is set to vote in favour of suspending Catalonia's autonomy.

Catalan leader spurns regional elections

Carles Puigdemont has rejected calls for elections in Catalonia, and put the blame for the continuing deadlock on the Spanish government's "irresponsibility".

EU takes aim at UK tax perks

Commission to probe whether UK tax perks for multinationals worth billions of euros amounted to illegal state aid.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceNature Destruction Cannot Be Conpensated For
  2. CES - Silicones EuropeSilicones - Enabling the Next Big Leap in Prosthetics and Health
  3. EU2017EEEstonia's Unique E-Health: Thousands of Data Fields, One Personal Health Record
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches First Direct Train From Weihai to Duisburg, Germany
  5. Unesda Soft Drinks EuropeWhy We're Taking Sugary Drinks Out of EU Schools
  6. Martens CentreRegistrations for Economic Ideas Forum 2017 Now Open! November 7, Brussels
  7. Centre Maurits CoppietersMedia Landscapes: Is a National Communication Agenda Possible?
  8. URBACTCities United by Love of Good Food
  9. EU2017EEOver 100 European Organisations Address Digital Innovation in Healthcare
  10. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  11. Martens CentreI Say Europe, You Say...? Interview With EU Commission VP Jyrki Katainen
  12. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Jinping Proposes Stronger Global Security Governance at Interpol Assembly