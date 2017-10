By EUOBSERVER

The European Stability Mechanism disbursed €800 million for Greece on Thursday. The money is the last tranche of a €8.5-billion loan, agreed in June by Greece's lenders, to conclude the second review of the bailout signed in 2015. A first tranche of €7.7 billion was paid out in July. Greece has received €40.2 billion under the current bailout. The third review of the programme is expected to start soon.