By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday asked the senate to approve a plan to dismiss Catalonia's leaders, dissolve the Catalan parliament and take control of the region's finances, police and media, under article 155 of the constitution. He told senators that "there is no other possible remedy" to the crisis over Catalonia's independence claims. He said that the move was to "prevent that Catalonia is abused".