Icelandic prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson's centre-right Independence Party remained the largest following general elections over the weekend, but it lost five of its 21 seats in parliament, making it complicated to form a new government. This could open the door for Left-Green Movement leader Katrin Jakobsdottir to form a centre-left government despite her party only winning one extra seat. A record eight parties won a place in Iceland's 63-seat parliament.