Ticker
Deadline looms for Northern Ireland negotiations
By EUOBSERVER
Northern Ireland is heading towards an intervention from London after talks between Irish nationalist Sinn Fein and the pro-British DUP ended Friday without an agreement. Northern Ireland has been without a regional administration since January. London set Monday as a deadline for an agreement, to avoid a budget being introduced from Westminster. Northern Ireland state secretary James Brokenshire warned of "a glide path to greater and greater UK government intervention".