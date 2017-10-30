Monday

Turkey opens new cases against regime critics in Germany

By

Turkish prosecutors are preparing to open criminal procedures against nearly one hundred academics and intellectuals living in Germany. They had all signed an open petition in 2016 condemning the Turkish security forces' operations against the armed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Some of the academics have already received legal notices that they will be charged with "making propaganda for a terrorist organisation," German media reported.

Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government

Three days after Madrid adopted measures to counter Catalonia's unrecognised declaration of independence, the question is whether the Catalan ministers will show up to work and who the civil servants will take orders from.

Agenda

Catalonia and Nordic Council on agenda This Week

All eyes will be on Barcelona and Madrid as the Spanish government will try to stop Catalan separatists. Meanwhile Nordic countries will meet to discuss regional issues like the future of the Arctic.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

