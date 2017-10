By EUOBSERVER

Piotr S, a 54-year-old man who set fire to himself on 19 October, died from his injuries Sunday. Before his act, next to Warsaw's Palace of Culture, he had distributed a letter to passers-by to explain that he wanted to protest against the government's restrictions on civil liberties and control of the judiciary. He said that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would have his "blood on their hands".