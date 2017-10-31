Ticker
Macron signs off sweeping anti-terror law
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron signed Monday a new law to replace the state of emergency in operation since the November 2015 Paris attacks. The legislation makes permanent the authorisation to search suspects' houses without judges approval, as well as surveillance of places of worship that are suspected of preaching hatred, and identity checks in public places. Macron will address the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday about it.