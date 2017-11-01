Wednesday

Belgian PM: Puigdemont was not invited by Belgian government

Belgium's prime minister Charles Michel said Tuesday the Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont was not invited to Brussels by Belgium's government, and will be treated like "any other European citizen". In a statement Michel said: "Mr Puigdemont has the same rights and duties as every European citizen neither more nor less". He added that Puigdemont – who is facing rebellion charges in Spain – can move freely within the Schengen area.

Nordic people prioritise closer defence cooperation

"We live in turbulent times so people want to seek comfort," says Norway's new defence minister Frank Bakke-Jensen as Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland - plus Baltics - meet in Helsinki.

