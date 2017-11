By EUOBSERVER

Czech businessman Andrej Babis was tasked Tuesday by president Milos Zeman to form a government, after his liberal ANO party came first in the 20-21 October elections. While Zeman said it was "a first step towards the formation of a stable government," Babis is facing a refusal to participate by all parliamentary parties, except the far-right SPD. Babis said he will try to form a minority government that includes experts.