UK prime minister Theresa May and Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar still believe a new Northern Irish government is possible, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday. Parties from Northern Ireland have been unable to form a government since elections in March. Varadkar said there was "really not a huge gap" between the Democratic Unionist Party and the nationalist Sinn Fein. They have until Monday to close a power-sharing agreement.

EU to embrace CO2 recycling

The EU is getting ready to increase its support for the development of carbon capture and utilisation, a technology to recycle CO2 as a usable material. But some warn against CCU as a possible means for 'greenwashing'

Brexit talks to resume next week

UK and EU officials will get together next Thursday to try to achieve "sufficient progress" by December on key issues for unlocking the next phase of negotiations.

  UK and Ireland say Northern Irish government still possible
