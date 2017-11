By EUOBSERVER

The ousted regional president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, said on Wednesday he would not return to Spain, which has summoned him to appear in court. "Those summonses are part of proceedings that lack any legal basis and only seek to punish ideas. This is a political trial," he said in a written statement. Puigdemont was last seen in Belgium after the central government in Madrid took control over Catalonia.