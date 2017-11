By EUOBSERVER

Like last year, Iceland was the country with the world's smallest gender gap, according to an annual ranking by the World Economic Forum. Norway (2) and Finland (3) traded places compared to last year, while Sweden (5) fell behind Rwanda (4). Other well-performing EU nations were Slovenia (7), Ireland (8), France (11), and Germany (12). By contrast, Hungary was the EU country lowest on the ranking, at spot 103.