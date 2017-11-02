By EUOBSERVER

Spain's general prosecutor demanded on Thursday that 13 Catalan separatist leaders are put in custody. It includes eight former members of the regional government, notably former deputy president Oriol Junqueras, who agreed to meet judges on Thursday, as well as former leader Carles Puigdemont and four other government members who are in Brussels, and rejected the summons. Santi Vila, who resigned the day before the independence declaration, can stay free.