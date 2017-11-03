By EUOBSERVER

France appointed Philippe Leglise-Costa as its new EU ambassador in Brussels on Thursday. Leglise-Costa was European affairs adviser to the previous president Francois Hollande, from 2012 to 2017. Government spokesman Christophe Castaner was quoted on Thursday by Bloomberg saying Leglise-Costa is "certainly the one who knows EU affairs best". A key task for Leglise-Costa will be to bring the EU vision of Hollande's successor Emmanuel Macron into practice.