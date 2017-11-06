Monday

German military ponders EU break-up scenario

The German military has envisaged a hollowed-out EU as a possible threat scenario between now and 2040, according to Der Spiegel, citing a German defence document called Strategic Perspective 2040. "EU enlargement has been largely abandoned, more states have left the bloc," it said of the fictional scenario. "The increasingly disorderly, sometimes chaotic and conflictual world has dramatically changed the security policy environment for Germany and Europe," it added.

EU states obstructing tax transparency

EU states are blocking efforts to make their tax regimes more transparent, amid new revelations how politicians and world leaders avoid paying tax.

Opinion

How Europe should talk to Trump

The EU and the Trump administration are never going to see eye-to-eye on climate change, trade policy or migration - but Trudeau's Canada shows there are ways to talk to Trump.

