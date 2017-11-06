By EUOBSERVER

The German military has envisaged a hollowed-out EU as a possible threat scenario between now and 2040, according to Der Spiegel, citing a German defence document called Strategic Perspective 2040. "EU enlargement has been largely abandoned, more states have left the bloc," it said of the fictional scenario. "The increasingly disorderly, sometimes chaotic and conflictual world has dramatically changed the security policy environment for Germany and Europe," it added.